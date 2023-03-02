The popular series “El Chavo del 8” gave us endearing characters like Patty, who was played by the Mexican actress Ana Lilian de la Macorra. Find out what he currently does and what he looks like.

Definitely, “The guy from 8” marked the childhood of hundreds with the occurrences of the characters from the neighborhood. Don Ramón, Quico, la Chilindrina or el Ñoño stayed in the hearts of hundreds of children who grew up next to each one of the episodes of the Mexican series. The production that aired in 1971 featured not only comedic but also romantic scenes.

Within these Patty made her appearance. In 1979, Gloria and her niece moved into the neighborhood. Don Ramón fell in love with Gloria, while ‘Chavo’ with Patty. One of the actresses who gave life to the tender girl who became the protagonist’s platonic love was Ana Lilian de la Macorra.

The Mexican actress got the role without looking for it. This occurred to her while she worked as an assistant in Televisa. De la Macorra was in charge of holding the auditions to find those who would play one of the new characters that Chespirito had created. However, none of the women who showed up had the appearance of a girl.

Roberto Gomez Bolanos he offered her the role of the missing character, since she had the resemblance to a little girl. Regina Torne she played Aunt Gloria, which was ideal since they both looked alike. It should be noted that her performance convinced her and she appeared like this in more than 25 episodes.

Ana Lilian de la Macorra is the famous actress who played Patty in “El Chavo del 8”. Photo: La República composition

What do you currently do?

Ana Lilian did not dream of being an actress, so she preferred to work behind the scenes until 1980. Then she moved away from television and began to study Psychology in the United States. In the University of BaltimoreIn addition, he completed his master’s degree in Psychotherapy. In 2014, she published a book titled “Hondos los suspiros”. Currently, she lives on the outskirts of the Mexico City and works in his private practice.

What actresses played Patty?

patty juarez

Rosita Bouchot

Veronica Fernandez

Ana Lilian de la Macorra.

“El Chavo del 8”: cast

Roberto Gómez as El chavo del 8

Carlos Villagran as Quico

Edgar Vivar as Ñoño

Angelines Fernández as Dona Clotilde

Ramón Valdés as Don Ramón

Florinda Meza as Popis

Rubén Aguirre as Professor Jirafales

Ana Lilian de la Macorra as Patty.