Camila Giorgi, ko in Monterrey (after the victory in Merida). Super selfies for fans

After triumph in the Yucatanthe race of stops in the first round Camila Giorgi In the Monterrey WTA 250. Last week’s long march to victory (with a very sweet dedication after the success in the final) probably drained energy from the 31-year-old tennis player (returned to the top 50 WTA, to be precise in 44th place in last Monday’s world rankings) from Macerata who lost against 25-year-old Romanian Elena Gabriela Ruse in two sets (6/4, 7/5). Camila will still be able to take advantage of this break to rest and train in view of the two very hot events in March on American hard courts: on the 8th we start with the Indian Wells Wta 1000while the 21st will be the time for the other Wta 1000 in Miami (and in April we will return to Europe on clay). Meanwhile, Camila Giorgi consoled her fans with a trio of winning selfies on social media (see the gallery)…

Elisabetta Cocciaretto flies to Monterrey and dreams of the best WTA ranking

Who smiles this week is Elizabeth Cocciaretto. The 22-year-old tennis player from the Marches (from Fermo) beat the Spanish 7-5, 6-2, in one hour and 38 minutes Marina Bassols Ribera (124 of the ranking), fished out in the draw as a lucky loser after the Swedish girl gave up Rebecca Peterson (who had lost the WTA final in Merida last weekend against Camila Giorgi).

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (IPA photo)



Elisabetta Cocciaretto is in the quarterfinals (against 35-year-old German tennis player Tatjana Maria) and dreams of reaching hers this week best in the WTA ranking: he is currently 49th in the world rankings just one position away from the best result in his career…

