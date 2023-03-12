From Siena to Siena, is the story of a journey made up of over 400 matches between professionals and a lot of passion. At 33 – yes, “only” 33, he’s been playing for a lifetime and therefore the perception is that he has more – Alberto Paloschi is still there, despite having changed dimension. He has scored 11 goals in Serie C and is halfway through his journey in the city of the Palio, at least looking at his contract expiring in June 2025.