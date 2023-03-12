Mexico.- This Sunday Mazatlan FC will face the painting Toluca in a match that will take place in the hell of the Devils, a place where they have rarely seen each other since the Sinaloan team has only visited them twice, but where something has gone wrong.

Prior to the game, details have been revealed such as the one that the statistics They already put the game 1-0 in favor of those from the State of Mexico and it is that Mazatlán FC has not been able to beat Toluca for 5 games. The only time that happened was in the 2020 Apertura when the Sinaloans made their debut in Liga MX, since then the draws and losses have been constant.

After that game they have played another 4 occasions, where Toluca has taken 2 and they have drawn 2 more games, that means that of the 15 points that have been played between the two Mazatlán FC, only 5 units have been left, a convincing figure for the aspirations of Rubén Omar Romano’s pupils.

Added to this is the Nemesio Diez They have met twice, this would be the third and they have lost once and tied on another. Now the news of both clubs also favor the choriceros who shine in fifth place with 18 points to

Difference of Mazatlan FC who are the last with 4 points.

The actions of this match will be played this Sunday, March 12 at 12:00 pm (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the Las Estrellas and TUDN signal.