Aida Martínez He found it necessary to raffle off his linear motorcycle to be able to pay for treatment for a disease he suffered in both eyes; However, a few days ago she surprised by participating and winning a race, which aroused the indignation of several followers of the model, therefore, the clinic where she is treated issued a statement explaining what is happening with the model.

Aída Martínez reveals that she lost a large sum of money due to treatment. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/La República

What happened to Aída Martínez and what illness does she have?

According to the health center, the young woman suffers from a condition of uveitis in both eyes; Therefore, diagnostic tests and comprehensive treatment are being performed. As the post indicates, The recovery and treatment process will take several months.

Clínica is pronounced by Aída Martínez. Photo: Instagram

“So far, the evolution of the condition has been satisfactory. This has allowed the patient to gradually return to her activities. However, she requires continued evaluation and treatment, in order for her to have a complete recovery,” can be read on Instagram.

Did Aí Martínez suffer an accident?

After it was learned that Aída Martínez lost a large part of her vision, speculation arose that she had suffered a motorcycle accident. Later, her partner and father of her daughter gave details, on their social networks, of Aída’s state of health. “The problem she has is very out of the ordinary and is so complicated that I cannot explain it in medical terms, let’s see how her recovery goes,” wrote Adolfo Carrasco.

Aída Martínez on her linear motorcycle. Photo: Instagram

At that time, it was unknown exactly what Martínez was suffering from, but the symptoms the model had continue to worry her followers, who hope for her full recovery.