The World Cup season for speed skaters concludes this weekend with the World Cup in Quebec City. It is also the general for the World Championship distances, which will also be held in Canada from 15 to 18 February, but at the Olympic Oval in Calgary. View the full program here and the Dutch people who will be present.
