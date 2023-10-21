Did your level drop in the competition? Luciana Fuster is seeing things complicated at Miss Grand International 2023 because not only was she eliminated from the singing contest, but now also from the round of ‘Country’s Power of the year‘ of the contest that was looking for the candidate with the most votes on Instagram, and despite the popularity of the ‘This is war’ participant, she could not obtain the necessary votes.

What happened to Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand International 2023?

Luciana Fuster was part of group B voting in the competition’Country’s Power of the Year’ where he participated with Ni Ni Lin Eainthe candidate Miss Grand Myanmar 2023. The test consisted of who got the most likes on a photo uploaded to Instagram on the organization’s official account. Eain ended up surpassing the national influencer in this challenge.

Users had to follow the Instagram accounts of the Miss Grand Internationally those of the president of the beauty organization, Mr. Nawat, and then leave a like on the photo of the candidate of your choice.

However, Nothing is completely lost for Luciana Fuster, because she can still be among the finalists of the beauty pageant, due to her great performance in the swimwear and traditional costume parade.