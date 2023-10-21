A man was injured this Saturday afternoon by a gunshot in the San Diego neighborhood in Lorca. The events occurred on Los Ministriles Street, next to the Nuestra Señora de los Dolores park, as confirmed by several witnesses to LA TRUTH.

The incident occurred around seven in the afternoon and the National Police confirmed the admission of a man to the Rafael Méndez hospital due to a long gunshot wound, although the extent of his injuries is unknown.

At the moment there are no arrests for the shooting, although after the event a significant police force was deployed in the area, led by the judicial police group from the National Police Corps station in Lorca.

The Rabaleros Neighborhood Association will request an urgent meeting with the spokespersons of the four municipal groups at City Hall because “we cannot live like this,” said its president Fermina Giner. “If we have to take to the streets we will do it because we are afraid,” she said.

This week the association held a meeting with commanders of the National Police to address the insecurity situation in the area, which has led to an increase in police presence on the streets of the neighborhoods of San Cristóbal, San Diego, Los Ángeles and Apolonia.

This is the second public order altercation with firearms in the urban area of ​​Lorca in the last month after the registered neighborhood of San Cristóbal in September, when four people were arrested for an incident also related to retail drug trafficking that It went viral on social networks, through a video in which it is observed how the shots from the street were responded to from a building by throwing a butane cylinder.