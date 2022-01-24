At the end of day 3 of Clausura 2022, the Cougars continue as the better offensive of the tournament despite the loss suffered this afternoon against the Tigers with a penalty in stoppage time converted by André Pierre-Gignac.

Those commanded by Andrés Lillini have scored a goal in the three days of the tournament so far, adding a total of nine annotations.

On the first day, the auriazules surprised by beating Toluca 5-0 in the University Olympics and the following day they defeated the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 1-3 on their visit.

Despite the defeat against Miguel Herrera’s Tigres, the Pumas were the ones who opened the scoring at noon in CU to increase their scoring streak.

The Brazilian reinforcement José Rogério De Oliveira is the top scorer in the championship with three goals, two on the first day and one on the second.