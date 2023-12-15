Kevin Doets pushed reigning world champion Michael Smith to the limit on Friday evening in the second round of the World Darts Championship. The 25-year-old Dutchman was very close to a stunt, but Smith eventually won 3-2 and screamed with joy. The relief felt by the world champion was telling, although that did not help Doets at all.
#Kevin #Doets #drives #Michael #Smith #crazy #World #Cup #stunt #barely #avoided
United States | Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani was ordered to pay large damages
Rudy Giuliani plans to appeal the court's decision.of the United States of the former president Donald Trump's former personal attorney...
Leave a Reply