TC Candler & The Independent Critics promoted, through Instagram, its nominees for the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2022 and 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022 (The 100 most beautiful faces 2022, in Spanish). Peruvian celebrities included Peruvian-Brazilian soccer player Beto da Silva; actress Stephanie Cayo; the reality boys from “EEG” Hugo García, Austin Palao and Patricio Parodi; the models Shirley Arica, Denise Schaefer and Ivana Yturbe; the actors Andrés Wiese and Ismael La Rosa; Varo Vargas (Mister Supranational 2021); and the conductor of “Amor y fuego”, Rodrigo González ‘Peluchín’; to name a few names.

However, no famous Peruvian managed to occupy a position in the final list and, in the case of men, only two appeared in the final ranking, presented on YouTube on December 28.

What famous Peruvians are in the 100 most beautiful faces of 2022?

Diego Rodriguez Doig

The former member of “EEG” Diego Rodríguez Doig appears for the first time in the list of the 100 most beautiful faces (100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022, in Spanish), in which he occupies the 80th position, surpassing the influencer and Moroccan dancer Ayoub Mutanda.

Originally from Trujillo, Diego Rodríguez Doig, 29, grabbed headlines by being linked to Alessandra Fuller, Valery Revello (former partner of soccer player Sergio Peña), Lorena Celis and even Luciana Fuster.

Diego Rodríguez Doig is listed in the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022 ranking. Photo: capture by TC Candler/YouTube

austin palau

The interpreter of “You enchant me”, Austin Palao, 28, also entered the TC Candler ranking for the first time, in which he reached 13th place, above the Burmese actor and singer paing takhon and below Hollywood star Jason Momoa.

The Peruvian model gained international fame after participating in the Turkish reality show “El poder del amor” along with Shirley Arica. On Instagram he has 2.6 million followers and his partner, actress Flavia Laos, was named the Latino influencer of the year at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

Austin Palao is listed in the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022 ranking. Photo: TC Candler/YouTube capture

Top 10 of the 100 most beautiful faces of 2022

Finally, the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022 ranking was full of Asian and K-pop stars, although the first place went to British actor Henry Cavill, famous for his leading role in the series. “The witcher” and his role as Superman.

1.Henry Cavill

2. Hyunjin from Stray Kids

3. Timothée Chalamet

4.Chris Hemsworth

5.Keung To of MIRROR

6.Lucien Laviscount

7. Taehyung ‘V’ of BTS

8.Vinnie Hacker

9.Niki from ENHYPEN

10. Dean Schneider.