He heat begins to wreak havoc in much of the Mexican Republic, with temperatures above 40 degrees in some entities and in the midst of this hot wave, it is important to stay hydrated to prevent heat stroke that can occur when the ambient temperature exceeds 40 degrees.

It is essential to stay cool and hydrated, it is recommended to avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeine is also important, since they can contribute to dehydration, so What drink to drink when it’s hot?

It is suggested the consumption of beverages that help proper hydration and that provide the body with nutrients. minerals such as chloride, sodium and magnesium. If you want to stay cool and hydrated, try these drinks that you can make at home.

Drinks to stay hydrated in hot weather

Natural water. What is recommended first is to drink natural water, since it is the best option to keep the body hydrated. When ambient temperatures are high, you should not wait until you are thirsty to drink water, but should be done constantly even without thirst.

horchata water. This water is one of the typical drinks of Mexico and it is easy to prepare at home from scratch. To prepare the horchata water, you need 250 grams of rice, three sticks of cinnamon, sugar to taste, half a tablespoon of vanilla, evaporated milk and two liters of aga.

The procedure is simple. First, soak the rice in a container for half an hour. In another container, soak the cinnamon for 15 minutes, then drain the water from both containers, blend the rice, cinnamon, evaporated milk, sugar and vanilla, then strain to serve with ice.

Isotonic drinks. These drinks are exclusively designed for people who perform strenuous physical exercise and who lose large amounts of water and electrolytes through sweat. If you decide to use these drinks, make sure you don’t have a problem with sugar or excess minerals.

sera. There are various brands of serum on the market that help prevent heat stroke and provide adequate hydration for the body.

Fruits and vegetables. Apart from drinks, there are foods such as fruits and vegetables that provide hydration, such as pineapple, cucumber, watermelon, among others, which help keep you hydrated and fresh.

In addition, it is essential to avoid direct exposure to the sun during the hottest hours. Finding cool, shady places can make all the difference. If it is necessary to be outdoors, it is advisable to use sunscreen, light-colored light clothing and a wide-brimmed hat to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

Cooling off properly is also crucial. Taking cool showers or baths, using wet washcloths or cold compresses can help keep body temperature at bay. Likewise, using fans or air conditioners indoors helps to maintain a cool and pleasant environment.