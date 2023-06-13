United States | Major bank JP Morgan pays 290 million in the lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein

US bank JP Morgan has agreed to pay $290 million to settle a lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein.

American major bank JP Morgan has agreed to pay $290 million to settle Jeffrey Epstein the lawsuit filed by the victims, among other things, the economic newspaper reports The Wall Street Journal and news agency Bloomberg.

The bank is alleged to have knowingly benefited from Epstein’s sexual crimes. According to the WSJ, JP Morgan ignored Epstein’s suspicions because he brought in wealthy clients to the bank.

JP Morgan has not admitted wrongdoing.

According to Bloomberg, JP Morgan said in a statement that everyone now understands that Epstein’s behavior was appalling.

“We believe that this agreement is in the best interests of all parties. Especially the survivors who suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of this man. Any association with Epstein was a mistake and we regret it. We would never have continued doing business with him if we had believed that he was in any way using our bank to commit heinous crimes,” the bank said, according to the news agency.

Lawsuit filed in November of last year by an anonymous woman who said that Epstein abused her between 2006 and 2013. Since then, other people have joined the accusations.

The lawsuit was granted class action status on Monday, and according to the WSJ, the settlement with JP Morgan is expected to bring compensation to dozens of people who accused Epstein.

According to the WSJ, the $290 million settlement would be one of the largest settlements in human trafficking civil lawsuits in history. The agreement still needs court approval.

“A settlement of this magnitude finally recognizes the extent of the suffering of Epstein’s victims, the brokenness of our system, and the extent of Epstein’s corrupting influence on our system,” the attorney representing the individuals who brought the lawsuit Brad Edwards said, according to the WSJ.

In May, the German bank Deutsche Bank settled a similar lawsuit for 75 million dollars.

In his cell in August 2019 hanged Epstein was known as a businessman who is comfortable in social circleswhich includes presidents, among others Bill Clinton and Donald TrumpPrince of Britain Andrew and film director Woody Allen.

Epstein’s propensity for sexual crimes has been described as having open secret. He first went on trial for sex crimes in 2008. Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring sex and procuring sex from a minor. The youngest of the victims was 14 years old. He survived with plea bargaining and a 13-month sentence.

In 2018, a story in the US newspaper Miami Herald triggered a new wave of legal proceedings, and Epstein was arrested. He was accused of abusing dozens of young women and underage girls in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005.

Epstein was facing up to 45 years in prison, but he did not get a sentence before his death.