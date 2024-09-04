Many migrants have as one of their main dreams the fact of obtaining the green card (green card, permanent residence) in the United States, which It is obtained through several procedures that must be carried out at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).for its acronym in English).

Many applicants do not know what they need to obtain this documentation, and that is why the information provided by ChatGPT, developed by artificial intelligence, regarding the Seven specific parameters that USCIS uses to give you the green card to a person. It should be noted that artificial intelligence makes estimates based on the information collected in its database and that this never replaces the opinion of an expert. Beyond the clarification, the AI ​​was asked about this and this was the response:

Eligibility Category: Eligibility for a green card at Uscis, according to ChatGPT, depends on different factors, such as family, employment, asylum or refuge, diversity, among others that may be relevant to the entity and will be requested in the forms that must be completed. Petition approved: In most cases, to obtain a green card, you need a petition approved by USCIS, which is obtained through family, employment, or asylum or refuge. Admissibility: USCIS will also take into account, when deciding whether or not to give you your green card, the different admissibility criteria it uses for this, where important information such as criminal record, immigration history, your health history, among others, comes into play. Relationship testIn cases where the application is submitted through a family member or marriage, USCIS intends to verify that it is genuine and not just for the purpose of obtaining the green card. Interview and documentation: If deemed necessary, USCIS may call applicants for a personal interview before granting them permanent residency, during which they will be asked for documents proving their eligibility, such as passports, birth certificates, medical records, proof of employment, among others. Compliance with financial requirements: It is also very important for USCIS that the applicant’s sponsor is in a financial position to support the latter before giving him his green card. Special processes:There are always particular cases, and that is why USCIS is willing to give different consideration and carry out different procedures with people who are victims of domestic violence or human trafficking, among other categories.

The great help you can get to get the green card from Uscis

In case you find yourself stuck with your green card application or any other procedure, according to the official Uscis portal, You may request professional help from a certified lawyer to advise you in your case with any questions regarding the seven factors mentioned above.