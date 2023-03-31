In his answer to “Sky News Arabia” about this question, the head of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies, Ghazi Faisal Hussein, explains the relationship of this decision to the partnership agreement that Washington signed with Baghdad, and its role in achieving American interests without a fight.

Details of the American decision

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to repeal two laws that authorized the military to wage war in Iraq; The first was issued in 1991 to allow the US administration to enter Iraq in the second Gulf War, and the other was issued in 2002 and enabled former US President George W. Bush to launch the invasion of Iraq in 2003 in the third Gulf War.

This legislation will not become law unless it is passed by the House of Representatives.

Practically speaking, the Iraq war is over, and the decision is not expected to affect any current troop deployment.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, stated, “Americans want an end to the endless wars in the Middle East. Passing this repeal is a necessary step in putting these bitter struggles behind us.”

“Purposes Accomplished”

The head of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies commented to Sky News Arabia, saying:

The main motive behind this decision is the exhaustion of the mandate for its purposes of providing the necessary financial and military resources for the American president to wage war.

Washington also implemented its goals in occupying Iraq for several years.

Achieving the American interest now takes the form of a “partnership”, through an agreement for this purpose with Baghdad, which outlines the future of the strategic relationship between the two countries.

So, there is no justification today with the existence of the Partnership Agreement for Congress authorizing the president to go to war and send combat troops to Iraq.

The United States already has forces in Iraq after the Partnership Agreement, but not in a combat capacity, but in a capacity to support the Iraqi army in its war on terrorism.

Doesn’t mean the end of wars.

Regarding the future of wars in the region after the US Senate’s move, Aziz is not optimistic that the Council’s decision wrote the final word for it, and this is due to:

Within Carter’s theory of American national security, which believes that any threat to Gulf security is a threat to American national security, if it occurs in the near, medium or long future, then from any threat to Gulf security and Washington’s interests in the region, military intervention may be repeated, according to an estimate The Pentagon, or Congress pays to discuss such topics and make decisions.

Congress is constitutionally authorized to issue the decision on war and peace, and the US president has the right, if he needs or is forced to go to a limited war to protect national security, to declare this limited war.

strategic partnership

Since 2008, relations between Iraq and the United States have been based on a “partnership” within the strategic framework agreement signed that year, which became effective in 2009, and the Iraqi parliament ratified the agreement.

The agreement includes a strategic partnership in the economic, political, security, technological and scientific fields.

Currently, the number of US forces in Iraq does not exceed 2,500, in terms of providing logistical support, operational and intelligence training, and following up on developing the armament capabilities of the Iraqi army.