What does the “chemist” shoot at? Luis Guillermo Benítez prepares to face his trial. You already know the resolution of the Superior Audit Office of Sinaloa. But he does not know what the Attorney General’s Office will resolve, which as the next step will be to inform the State Congress of what has been found, so that they can decide his immunity there. The “Chemist” was late to seek a negotiation that would more or less allow him to prevent things from getting to where they are today. But the would not exist. He let things go. He ignored Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. He did not heed even such superficial remarks as not spending money on trips to Spain and firing the Director of Public Services, who organized a “buchona party” in his office. Pride did not let him see where he was heading. He went with the governor. He talked about what is happening. And Rocha Moya located him: “Defend yourself.” It is very likely that the “Chemist” is living his last days as acting mayor. And he will have to face the process of it from the outside. Unless he finds a spark of sanity and intelligence and he decides on his own to retire before the scorn that comes.

A series of unconfirmed versions were unleashed yesterday that mentioned that the head of Culture of Mazatlán, José Ángel Tostado, had left office. Another, that the director of Public Services, José David Ibarra, famous for the buchona party that he organized in his offices, had also been removed from office. And that the senior officer, Nayla Velarde, was already looking for a way to distance herself from the “Chemist” and his participation in the luminaries’ contract.

The threat of Hurricane Roslyn will be addressed today at a Civil Protection meeting that will be headed by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. As in other hurricanes, the information is still imprecise. A week ago they announced that Mazatlan was on the target of the meteor route. Three days ago they said that it would no longer be Mazatlan, but the south of Sinaloa. Yesterday, not always; that would impact Nayarit and Jalisco, and would probably cause some rain in the south of the state. These inaccuracies, this conflicting information, the only thing they provoke is confusion and they also sow fear.

The teacher and renowned writer Arturo Santamaría presented his book last night, entitled: From 68 to 68. Memory and utopia. The stay of the Museum of Art in Mazatlan was the setting. The presenters were the teacher Pedro Brito and the journalist and writer Ariel Noriega. The presenter of the panel was the also teacher Luis Antonio Martínez Peña. In the presentation it was highlighted that Santamaría for the first time ventures into a novel. Author of 25 titles, the majority, as Pedro Brito said, linked to education and the academy, deals in his book between fiction and reality, a journey into the intricacies of how the events of 1968 were experienced. An interesting novel that It will undoubtedly catch the interest of those who buy the book, and above all, enjoy reading it. The presentation brought together characters from the left, intellectuals and politicians.