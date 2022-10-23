EP Sunday, 23 October 2022, 14:08



The General Directorate of the Environment of the Autonomous Community of Murcia notified the Cartagena City Council this Sunday of an episode of contamination during the day of this Saturday, October 22, which has led to the activation of Level 3, alert, at the measurement station of air quality in the Escombreras Valley, in accordance with the Framework Protocol for Municipal Action in environmental episodes of NO2 and PM10 pollution.

This is due to the fact that the daily average for this Saturday at the Valle station was 50 mg/m3, exceeding or equaling the 50 value for the sixth consecutive day, although this episode did not affect Alumbres, at whose station 36 mg were recorded. /m3, below the limit, and therefore the preventive level was deactivated.

Regarding the Mompeán measurement station, 51 mg/m3 were recorded this Saturday, exceeding the 50 value for the fourth consecutive day, so Level 2 Corrective is maintained. In La Aljorra, Level 1 Preventive was recorded, reaching an average of 48 mg/m3, exceeding the 45 mg/m3 value for the third consecutive day.

It must be remembered that this episode coincides with the intrusion of air masses of African origin that has been taking place in recent days, with concentrations of dust on the surface in the range of 40-200 mg/m3 and wet and dry deposits of dust, which is expected to continue this Sunday, October 23.

For Monday the 24th, the episode is predicted to subside, but dust concentrations in the range of 40-160 mg/m3 can still be recorded according to the models consulted.