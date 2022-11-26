La Roja couldn’t have gotten off to a better start at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Luis Enrique’s men thrashed Costa Rica (7-0) and are leaders along with Japan, who came from behind against Germany and also added their first win. Tomorrow, Germany and Spain will face each other in an anticipated final, while the Japanese will play Costa Rica at 11 on Sunday.

If Costa Rica counted all their games for losses and Spain gave up against Germany, the future of the group would be complicated. La Roja would have to beat Japan and the pass to the round of 16 would be defined by goals.

The accounts of La Roja



–

If they beat Germany, they mathematically qualify for the round of 16. In the last day it would remain to be defined if he does it as first or second in the group.

–

If they draw against Germany, they are virtually in the round of 16. A point would not serve to certify the pass … but practically. They would reach the last day with 4 points against the almost certain 6 of Japan that is measured against Costa Rica, and Germany would have one. Only a catastrophe eliminates Spain. They would have to lose against the Japanese team and for Germany to beat Costa Rica in a historic way. If the Germans finish level on points and with a better goal difference, they would go through as second and Spain would be eliminated.

–

If you lose against Germany, life becomes very complicated. In the hypothetical case that Costa Rica added zero points, Luis Enrique’s men would be forced to beat Japan on the last day and the goal difference would certify the passage of two teams to the round of 16. Spain, which has seven in favor and zero against, should have no problems.