Deportivo Independiente Medellin (DIM) will receive this Saturday América de Cali in the fifth day of Group B of the semifinal home runs of the Colombian league, led by the surprising Golden Eaglesin a match that they need to win to continue in the fight for a spot in the final.

Those led by David González are motivated after beating Águilas 2-1 with goals from center-back Andrés Cadavid and Argentine striker Luciano Pons, two figures who are expected to appear in the starting eleven for the game with the Red Devils.

The strategist will have other key players such as midfielders Adrián Arregui and Andrés Ricaurte, as well as striker Diber Cambindo. América was eliminated after losing 1-0 against Deportivo Pasto, who will be the judge of Águilas Doradas and keeps alive the illusion of qualifying.

Jesús David Rivas, from Águilas Doradas (22) tries to stop Edwar López, rookie in Medellín. Photo: Jáiver Nieto. TIME

“We wanted to get this group back to two points. Regarding these keys, it is a process that we have been making so that the whole team feels part of this. And from now on, in these two games, it seems to me that we can achieve both the objective that we are looking for and, obviously, being able to become champions”, said coach David González on Tuesday, who has been giving him his stamp to their leaders.

Medellín has been irregular, but when inspired, it manages to have a game that excites its fans, and the coach.

On the other side, Águilas aims to assert the advantage they have gained, after a perfect first round with 9 points out of 9 possible. He continues to depend on himself and for that and he cannot miss this historic opportunity to go to the final, he must beat Deportivo Pasto today. “We have another game where we hope to win and score three points,” said the coach. Leonel Alvarez, motivated and excited to achieve another victory.

After the scandal that shook Colombian soccer on the 4th date of the home runs, with complaints against the director of Águilas Doradas Fernando Salazar, who was accused of trying to bribe a ball boy and intimidating a DIM player, Deportivo Pasto demanded that Dimayor provide all the guarantees in today’s game.

Through an official statement, the Nariño club informed of the formal request issued to Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, requesting “fair play” and “football in peace” before the match in Rionegro, where Águilas will play a key match for the classification at the end.

Pasto arrives at this duel alive after beating América on the previous date. With 4 points, they have fewer options than their other two rivals, but they will fight to reach the final.

Three, for a quota

In Group A, the leader Independiente Santa Fe will visit Deportivo Pereira on Sunday, a duel between two teams that still maintain their hopes of qualifying for the final. The capitalists are first with eight points, followed by Millonarios with seven and Deportivo Pereira with six, while Junior, already eliminated, is last with one.

Santa Fe, led by the Uruguayan Alfredo Arias, has just beaten Junior 2-3 with a great game from winger Andrey Estupiñán, midfielder Neider Moreno and youth midfielder Jhan Torres. However, the stability of the Bogotá club is in question because in recent days the rumor has been growing that Arias will leave the club to lead Peñarol next season. Pereira defeated Millonarios 2-1 in a match featuring goalkeeper Harlen Castillo, whose saves kept his team alive.

The other duel of the day will be played on Sunday by Millonarios and Junior in Bogotá, a game to which the capitalists arrive beaten by defeat and in which they will continue to miss Costa Rican Juan Pablo Vargas, who is playing with his country’s team in the World Cup. from Qatar.

EFE

