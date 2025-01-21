donald trump has taken office, becoming the 47th president of the United States. A few days before the investiture ceremony, the leader of the Republican Party He has already announced new measures and appointments for his cabinet that, in relation to cinema, surprised by appointing “special ambassadors in Hollywood” to the actors and directors Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone.

But what does that mean “special ambassadors to Hollywood”? Trump did not have the opportunity to give details because the announcement was made through Social Truththe platform that he usually uses for some time now. “I am honored to announce that Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone will be special ambassadors at a great place but very problematic: Hollywood, California,” wrote the new president.

“They will be Special Envoys by me for the purpose of bringing back Hollywood, which has lost a lot of business in the last four years to Foreign Countries. BIGGER, BETTER AND STRONGER THAN EVER!” presidential campaign. Even that didn’t stop Gibson from being surprised to find out.

The 69-year-old star says she received the news “at the same time as all of you.” and I’m just as surprised“. “However, I will take the call. My duty as a citizen is to give, help and understand what I can.” Gibson has been one of the stars who has lost his home during the recent fires in Los Angeles, and shortly after receiving the news he had no qualms about joking about it: “Is there any possibility that the position comes with an ambassador’s residence?

On Stallone’s part, it happens that the actor Rocky was the one who introduced Trump during his victory speech in Mar-a-Lagoa celebrated heritage building in Palm Beach, Florida. Within the framework of this event he even said that Trump was “the second George Washington”, equivalent to when Voight (the actor from Megalopolis is another long-time Trump supporter) described him as the second best president the US had ever had since Abraham Lincoln.

Make Hollywood great again

The question is what these appointments mean, apart from further proof of the good relationship of these figures with Trump. Going by the president’s words (which is never the best idea), their purpose would be for the film industry to emerge from a supposed stagnation caused by foreign interference. It is easy to remember, therefore, the rejection that Trump felt when Parasites won in 2020 the Oscar for Best Film being a South Korean production.

Trump wants Hollywood to once again take the lead on the geopolitical board, and to improve financially. A source consulted by the BBC, Luke Shaw, He doubts that Stallone, Voight and Gibson, players without much weight in the industry, will achieve this.

“Trump sees them as allies, and he can use them to talk about changes in Hollywood, but I don’t imagine you’re going to have John Voight, Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson trying to figure out how to restore the cable package, or having them he streaming be more profitable, or figuring out how to make it China imports more films of Hollywood.”

The appointment also reflects the hostility that Trump felt towards Hollywood during his previous term, and in general the feeling shared by Republicans that the film industry is related to the politics of the Democratic Party. In his day the president was very harsh with the production of The hunt (a political satire where a Democratic elite hunted Republican sympathizers like animals), and not long ago his cabinet also showed great rejection of The Apprentice.

That is, the film starring Sebastian Stan which portrayed Trump’s beginnings and included scenes such as a rape against his wife at the time, Ivana (Maria Bakalova in the film). Trump intends that in his new legislature, and thanks to the empowerment of his allies, these acts of insubordination will not be repeated.

