The green and white club moves the market to find alternatives to the irregular performance of Perraud and Ricardo and continues negotiating for a center forward





He Betis yesterday closed the signing of Anthonywho arrives on loan until the end of the season without a purchase option for the green and whites and assuming part of his salary (around two million euros), as well as with clauses that would increase…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only