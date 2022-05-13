Cruz Azul fell this Thursday in the first leg quarterfinals of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022. The cement workers did not take advantage of the location in the Aztec stadium and succumbed to Tigres for the minimum of Jesus Duenas.
It should be remembered that for this semester the visiting goal criterion was removed, so the only way for the team led by the Peruvian John Reynoso can advance to the semifinals of the league is to beat the felines globally.
Although Machine If he enters the Volcano next Sunday and beats the university students by the same score, he would be eliminated, since the position in the table gives the sale to the royals who were second in the classification.
Ultimately, if the OR increases its advantage to 2-0, the capitalians would necessarily have to go for three goals, although for now they only need two, so the sky-blue defense will have to avoid mistakes again.
It looks complicated that the men of Michael Herrera go out to defend themselves in their own house, but it must be remembered that for the return they will not be able to count on their helmsman or the Uruguayan Nicholas Lopezwho were expelled.
In the case of Blue Cross, Reynoso He will have to motivate his pupils very well, who generated very little up front and now they need to awaken their attackers’ nose for goals because otherwise they will stay on the sidelines.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Cruz #Azul #advance #semifinals #Tigres
Leave a Reply