Christopher Gianotti is a Peruvian actor who has participated in different productions, both on television and in theater. According to what he said, he came to the small screen thanks to Ricky Tosso whom he considered his artistic father. His talent and charisma have also allowed him to venture as a television presenter and today he enjoys a digital space, which has been generating a lot of success for him. In this note, find out a little more about the artist's work.

What does Christopher Gianotti work on?

Christopher Gianotti He must be one of the best positioned characters on social networks. At the helm of the podcasts 'Preguntas que arden' and 'Something happens for a reason', with Úrsula Boza, Gianotti has managed to generate news on digital platforms and not only because of his sayings, but also because of the media personalities he addresses. he interviews.

In addition to having this occupation on social networks, Christopher Gianotti is also the host of 'More Connected', a TV Peru program that shares a different theme to the segments it broadcasts on social networks through the podcast format.

On his official Instagram account, Christopher Gianotti usually shares with his followers part of his content that he will later broadcast on YouTube. Currently, he has 164 thousand followers on Instagram.

Christopher Gianotti describes himself on his Instagram account. Photo: Instagram/Christopher Gianotti

What did Christopher Gianotti say that sparked controversy?

In a recent conversation with his partner, the renowned actress Úrsula Boza, Gianotti expressed his opinion about the development possibilities that Peruvians have. According to him, “the harsh reality” is that there are opportunities for those who look for them, and he gave as an example several acquaintances of his who have come from rural areas of the country and who are now dedicated to entrepreneurship.

“I'm very crude about this. This false discourse of 'oh, we don't have the same opportunities'; That is something that you have to generate. That is something that people do not understand and for so many years they have lied to us, they have divided us (…) I I know people who, in addition to being wonderful, have come from very remote towns in our country and who today are entrepreneurs. They have moved forward and their environment was nothing,” said the actor.