Armando Machuca is one of the characters from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ who has surprised the public with his dishes. His good performance has helped him convince the jury and remain in competition along with other figures. Furthermore, as the weeks have passed, he has earned the affection of viewers, who often wonder what Machuca does outside of the culinary reality show.

Next, we’ll tell you what Machuca does when he’s not filming ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ along with Giacomo BocchioJavier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and the rest of their companions from the Latina Televisión contest.

What does Armando Machuca do outside of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

According to information from his official LinkedIn account, Armando Machuca has been working as a content creator for Peruvian Fanboy since 2018.

Through this brand, he generates content on social networks and YouTube about series, comics, movies, action figure collections, popular culture and entertainment.

He also usually collects toys and items linked to the geek universe. “I collect comics, toys. I like science fiction, superheroes, etc.,” commented the ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ contestant in a Latina TikTok clip.

Armando Machuca creates content from movies, series and the geek world on Peruvian Fanboy. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Armando Machuca

Likewise, he is director and teacher at Vértigo Improvisadores, a space that focuses on promoting the technique of theatrical improvisation. In addition to this, Machuca leads the company Desarmando Comunicaciones, a business dedicated to the creation, direction and production of corporate events.

How old is Armando Machuca?

Armando Machuca He is 47 years old. The participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ was born on May 22, 1976. Likewise, he studied Communication Sciences at the University of Lima and ventured into theater at a very young age.

Armando Machuca is a communicator by profession and has extensive experience in theater and television. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Armando Machuca

Later, he made the leap to television when he was part of the cast of ‘La rica Vicky’ in 1996. After that, he developed an extensive career on the small screen. Some of the productions in which she participated are ‘El santo convento’, ‘Conversando con la luna’ and ‘Pensión Soto’.

