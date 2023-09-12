Camila Osorio advances in a close match at the WTA in San Diego

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Camila Osorio.
Camila Osorio.
The Colombian entered the second round of the tournament.
The Colombian women Maria Camila Osorionumber 75 in the world ranking, beat Magdalena French of Poland, number 67, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 this Monday and advanced to the second round of the WTA 500 tournament in San Diego.
Just one day after Serbian Novak Djokovic was crowned at the US Open with the ‘big’ number 24 of his career, the WTA circuit returned to action in San Diego.
Hard-fought victory
Osorio, who entered the main draw after going through the qualifications, needed two hours and four minutes to beat French and met the Greek María Sakkari in the next round.
The tournament, which has Tunisian Ons Jabeur as the first favorite, opened with a match program slowed down by the heavy rain that fell in the afternoon in San Diego.
The second round will be played this Wednesday, when Jabeur will also make his debut. The Russian Anastasia Potapova, world number 27, will be the rival of the Tunisian. She won 6-2, 5-7 and 6-4 against the American Alycia Parks and her compatriots Emma Navarro also advanced, winning against the Italian Jasmine Paolini (7-5 and 6-0) and Katie Volynets, who eliminated the also American Clervin Ngounoue.
EFE
