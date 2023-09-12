Tuesday, September 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Camila Osorio advances in a close match at the WTA in San Diego

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Camila Osorio advances in a close match at the WTA in San Diego

Close


Close

Camila Osorio

Camila Osorio.

Camila Osorio.

The Colombian entered the second round of the tournament.

The Colombian women Maria Camila Osorionumber 75 in the world ranking, beat Magdalena French of Poland, number 67, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 this Monday and advanced to the second round of the WTA 500 tournament in San Diego.

See also  Camila Osorio said goodbye very early to the US Open tennis

Just one day after Serbian Novak Djokovic was crowned at the US Open with the ‘big’ number 24 of his career, the WTA circuit returned to action in San Diego.

Hard-fought victory

Osorio, who entered the main draw after going through the qualifications, needed two hours and four minutes to beat French and met the Greek María Sakkari in the next round.

The tournament, which has Tunisian Ons Jabeur as the first favorite, opened with a match program slowed down by the heavy rain that fell in the afternoon in San Diego.

The second round will be played this Wednesday, when Jabeur will also make his debut. The Russian Anastasia Potapova, world number 27, will be the rival of the Tunisian. She won 6-2, 5-7 and 6-4 against the American Alycia Parks and her compatriots Emma Navarro also advanced, winning against the Italian Jasmine Paolini (7-5 ​​and 6-0) and Katie Volynets, who eliminated the also American Clervin Ngounoue.

See also  Winner ATP Sofia: Sinner defends the title and is the favorite, the odds

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Camila #Osorio #advances #close #match #WTA #San #Diego

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
This is how the League is going: Águilas, surprising leader, positions on date 10

This is how the League is going: Águilas, surprising leader, positions on date 10

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result