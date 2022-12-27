And the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention stated that a Korean citizen died after returning from Thailand, infected with Naegleria fowleri, which destroys human brains.

And the agency indicated that the possibility of transmission of the disease from one person to another is low, according to what was reported by the South Korean “Yonhap” news agency.

The man, in his fifties, returned to South Korea on December 10 after a 4-month stay in Thailand. He was transferred to a hospital the next day, and died last Tuesday.

Brain-eating amoeba