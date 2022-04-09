Le Pen recorded an increase in her support for voting intentions to reach 21.5 percent, which means that she obtained a difference of only 4 points in two weeks, according to a poll conducted by the “Ipsos/Supra Styria” institute, and Macron was leading last week, by five points (26, 5%) on Luban (21.5%).

An opinion poll conducted by the Ilab Institute for the BFM TV channel on Friday on voting trends in the French presidential elections showed that President Emmanuel Macron lost more popularity against his opponent, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

According to the poll, Macron’s support fell by two points to 51 percent in the run-off, and Le Pen gained two points, bringing her approval rating to 49 percent, the narrowest difference between the two so far.

The journalist and media specialist in political affairs, Mohamed Wamousi, who is based in France, believes that the voting polls have varied over the past two weeks, with a relative difference between outgoing President Emmanuel Macron and his rival, Marine Le Pen.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Wamousi said that “the problem in France is that there is a large group of voters who are not satisfied with the performance of President Emmanuel Macron, and therefore do not want to give him their vote and do not want to see him in office again.”

On the other hand, there is a group that is not convinced by the rest of the candidates, especially the far-right candidates Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, and is afraid of the radical left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

For its part, the United States has begun to publicly express its concern that the Russian president is close to achieving a major victory in the heart of Paris, one of the most prominent European capitals, at a very sensitive time, as Marine Le Pen did not hide on more than one occasion her sympathy with Vladimir Putin.

And the American news site Politco stated that there is growing concern within the administration of President Joe Biden, about opinion polls in the French elections, which show a narrowing of the gap between Le Pen and Macron.

Observers fear boycott rates of up to 30%, in a historical precedent. Opinion polls show that French voters are not interested in the elections.

In this context, the French “Connexion” website, issued in the English language, warned that the French presidential elections, to be held on April 10, will witness record levels of abstention from voting. Experts and polling companies attributed this to the general rejection of politics and the focus of attention on the Corona epidemic and the Ukraine war.

12 candidates are competing in the elections: French President Emmanuel Macron, right-wing Republican candidate Valerie Pecres, Socialist Party candidate Anne Hidalgo, “Proud France” candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, “National Rally” candidate Marine Le Pen, “Restore France” candidate Eric Zemmour, and The Green Party includes Yannick Gado, as well as Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Jean LaSalle, Fabien Roussel, Nathalie Artaud and Philippe Bhutto.