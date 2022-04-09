The important leaker Tabor Hill suggests that Fortnite may soon accommodate a new boss: Darth Vader, whose presence had already been whispered by other rumors. According to the recent leak, a collaboration apparently set to come into play during the Chapter 3 of Season 3 which, in addition to the well-known character of Star Warsit would also involve the Indiana Jones skin.

This leak goes hand in hand with the one dating back to January, by the same leaker. Tabor Hill has suggested that that Darth Vader may soon be a powerful boss to face, and why not do it after the possible introduction of Indiana Jones too? Although these are leaks not confirmed by official sources, in the future of Epic Games there really could be a similar idea, and collaborations with Fortnite they are always very numerous and prolific.

Last week, direct from the development studio accidentally leaked the file names regarding possible collaborations with the well-known shooter, during the livestream of Unreal Engine 5including two specific characters from Season 3’s Fortnitewhich are Indiana Jones and Darth Vader (respectively “Jones” and “Vader”).

According to Tabor Hill, Darth Vader will likely be introduced to the map as an NPC boss, just like he did with The Mandalorian during the first crossover with Star Wars in Chapter 2 of Season 5. Other leakers have, however, theorized that the skin named as “Jones” did not refer to the historical character played by Harrison Ford, but rather Agent Jones or Jonesy of Fortnite. Tabor Hill also said he was convinced that it was, instead, just Indiana, while the term “Vader” leaves little room for doubts and interpretations.

In addition to the connection with the registered works Lucasfilmit makes sense for Indiana Jones to be included in Fortnite as a skin during Season 3, as the highly anticipated movie Indiana Jones 5 it should have been released around the same time, until it was postponed to 2023. In the current map of Fortnite there are also references to the character, in particular to the refrigerator that is in the middle of the desert in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.