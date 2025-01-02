What do I ask of 2025 for the left?

It is impossible to know how this year 2025 will pass. Even if it is to insist on the obvious, the truth is that no one was prepared for what happened in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, and few would have imagined that with the beginning of the In 2021 we would see live the invasion of the United States Capitol by a mob of extremist right-wing extremists. To cite just a few examples that show that the vast majority of the phenomena that have shaped recent politics were completely under the radar.

However, there are other types of phenomena that are more predictable, although not necessarily controllable. For example, we know that it is very likely that another global surface temperature record will be broken in 2025. And, consequently, it is also highly probable that certain extreme climate phenomena will hit some regions of the planet hard. These types of events are not completely predictable, but they are to be expected. The logical thing would be for human society to prepare for them, although seeing the management of the president of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, we also know that everything can go in the opposite direction to what reason suggests.