Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft had $1.6 trillion in sales and earned $327 billion last year. What do they do with the money?

SThe impact of these figures is impressive, as the total turnover of the five companies corresponds approximately to the gross national product of Spain. But the really interesting thing is in the growth values: In the fourth quarter, the Five Musketeers made 56 percent more profit from 12 percent more sales.

While companies were wasteful with their resources until two years ago, they have now paid attention to costs, cut jobs here and there and sometimes closed unprofitable areas. Without – and this is the trick – neglecting relevant future investments. In this “year of efficiency”, spending on research and development once again reached a record high of $225 billion.