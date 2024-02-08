His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded ten of the country’s ambassadors abroad the Zayed II Order, First Class, in appreciation of their prominent role in building strong and advanced economic and commercial cooperation and partnerships between the UAE and many sister countries. And the girlfriend.

This honor also came under the directives of His Highness the President, “may God protect him,” in appreciation of the initiatives and efforts of Their Excellencies the female and male ambassadors in building advanced economic and trade relations with the countries in which they work, attracting investments to the country, and increasing the percentage of their exports abroad.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented their Excellencies the female ambassadors and ambassadors with medals, on the sidelines of the Forum of Ambassadors and Representatives of the State's Representative Missions Abroad, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The list of recipients of the medal included His Excellency Dr. Nariman Mohammed Al Mulla, UAE Ambassador to Armenia, His Excellency Rahma Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Maldives, His Excellency Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to the State of Israel, and His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the UAE. Qatar, HE Hamad Ali Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Austria, HE Sultan Mohammed Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Romania, HE Mohammed Saif Al Shehhi, UAE Ambassador to Cyprus, HE Hind Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic, HE Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, and HE Saeed Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to provide full support to all the country’s embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, enabling them to fully perform the tasks assigned to them, and contribute to building relations. Developed and constructive with the brotherly and friendly countries of the world, in a way that supports the country’s endeavors to achieve sustainable economic prosperity. His Highness expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to His Highness the President, “may God protect him” for his unlimited support for Emirati diplomacy.

His Highness pointed out that the economy is the essence of comprehensive and sustainable development, praising the efforts of today's honored ambassadors and all the work teams in the embassies, which made outstanding contributions that supported the state's plans and directions to build growing and fruitful economic relations at the regional and international levels.