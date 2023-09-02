Is it worth collecting rare coins or should savers prefer to invest in golden silver bullion coins – and what is the difference between the two? A little insight into a wondrous world of expensive coins.

The Krugerrand from South Africa is probably the most popular gold coin for investments. Image: dpa

Dhe September 28th will be a big day for fans of collector’s coins. Because that is when the branches of the Deutsche Bundesbank will start issuing commemorative coins for Vicco von Bülow’s 100th birthday with a nominal value of 20 euros. The films and sketches by the humor artist alias Loriot, who died in 2011, still have many fans. And the coin in Loriot’s honor will probably cause a huge rush in front of the Bundesbank counters. While the custodians of our cash release a new collector’s coin roughly every quarter, the premiere of the Loriot coin is likely to attract significantly more people than usual because of its prominent name.

Anyone who deals with coins from the point of view of investing should, however, distinguish collector coins from investment coins. Here’s a look at the differences.