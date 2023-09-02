Basketball | Susigengi is playing for a place in the Olympic qualification, Jacob Grandison on the sidelines for the match – HS will follow

The match against Venezuela is Susijeng’s last at the World Cup.

Finland the national men’s basketball team will play its last match of the World Cup against Venezuela on Saturday. The match of the lower secondary series, which will be played in Okinawa, Japan, starts at 10:30 a.m. HS will follow the events of the match in the tracking below this story.

The stake in the match is a place in the Olympic qualifiers, which will be played next summer before the Paris Olympics. With the win, Finland will surely advance to the Olympic qualification.