Saturday, September 2, 2023
Basketball | Susigengi is playing for a place in the Olympic qualification, Jacob Grandison on the sidelines for the match – HS will follow

September 2, 2023
The match against Venezuela is Susijeng’s last at the World Cup.

Finland the national men’s basketball team will play its last match of the World Cup against Venezuela on Saturday. The match of the lower secondary series, which will be played in Okinawa, Japan, starts at 10:30 a.m. HS will follow the events of the match in the tracking below this story.

The stake in the match is a place in the Olympic qualifiers, which will be played next summer before the Paris Olympics. With the win, Finland will surely advance to the Olympic qualification.

Fact

Finland’s ranking in the lower continuation group

Victory over Venezuela:

  • First: Finland beats Venezuela and Cape Verde beats Japan by a maximum of 36 points. Finland advances to the Olympic qualification.

  • Second: Finland beats Venezuela and Japan beats Cape Verde or Cape Verde beats Japan by more than 36 points. Finland advances to the Olympic qualification.

Loss to Venezuela:

  • Second: Finland loses to Venezuela by no more than 14 points and Japan beats Cape Verde. Finland advances to the Olympic qualification.

  • Third: Finland loses to Venezuela by 15–40 points and Japan wins over Cape Verde. Finland may advance to the Olympic qualification. Finland needs favorable results from other further blocks.

  • Fourth: Finland loses to Venezuela and Cape Verde wins against Japan. Or Finland loses to Venezuela by more than 40 points and Japan beats Cape Verde. Finland is out of the Olympic qualifiers.

