Ronaldo’s departure from United comes after a resounding television interview he gave last week, in which he said he felt “betrayed” by club officials, accusing them of trying to oust him, and that he had no respect for Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement, nearly 6 months before the end of his contract.

Ronaldo said in his official statement to the British newspaper, “Mirror”: “After talks with Manchester United, we mutually agreed to terminate the contract early.”

The Portuguese star continued: “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, and that will never change, however, it seems that this is the right time for me to look for a new challenge.”

Ronaldo concluded his official statement: “I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

Ronaldo’s last period