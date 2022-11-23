Ronaldo’s departure from United comes after a resounding television interview he gave last week, in which he said he felt “betrayed” by club officials, accusing them of trying to oust him, and that he had no respect for Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag.
“Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement, nearly 6 months before the end of his contract.
Ronaldo said in his official statement to the British newspaper, “Mirror”: “After talks with Manchester United, we mutually agreed to terminate the contract early.”
The Portuguese star continued: “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, and that will never change, however, it seems that this is the right time for me to look for a new challenge.”
Ronaldo concluded his official statement: “I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”
Ronaldo’s last period
- Ronaldo returned in the summer of 2021 to Manchester United from Italian Juventus, after he left him in 2009 to Spanish Real Madrid, following a first period that began
- In 2003, during which he won the English Premier League title three times and the European Champions League in 2008, in the year he was crowned with the Golden Ball award for the first time out of 5.
- The results with his return were not what he wanted, as the team finished sixth last season, in which Ronaldo was the top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions and thus failed to qualify for the Champions League.
- His role in the “Red Devils” squad has declined since Erik Ten Hag, who came from Ajax Amsterdam, took over last May and was punished this season by being suspended from the Chelsea match for refusing to enter as a substitute in the confrontation against Tottenham.
- His latest attack went so far as he also criticized the club’s owners, the American Glazer family, claiming that they “don’t care” about the team’s sporting success, which paved the way for the beginning of his end with the team.
- “Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Ten Hag and working together to achieve success on the pitch,” the club concluded in a statement.
#Ronaldo #contract #Manchester #United #terminated
Leave a Reply