Journalist Pedro Sola would have made executives at TV Azteca angry with the attitude that in recent weeks he has taken on the program 'Ventaneando', as he refuses to be present in interviews and leaves the forum because he wants it.

The entertainment journalist Mich Rubalcava announces that Pedro Sola has had problems due to his comments made in 'Ventaneando' and also because he suddenly leaves interviews in which he does not want to participate.

Mich Rubalcava points out that he knows from good sources that executives in TV Azteca they asked Pati Chapoy Talk to Pedro Sola and demand a change, otherwise he could be fired.

“He didn't want to enter the interview when he was the 'Golden Scorpion', because he doesn't like him, he has already reached the necks of the executives and they are angry with him…”, says Mich Rubalcava.

That would not be all, because Pedro Sola executives at TV Azteca who hThere he called Mónica Castañeda, in one of the recent broadcasts, all because he started singing a song by the singer Carín León.

In the broadcast of 'Ventaneando' this Tuesday, March 26, Linet Puenta 'plays' with Pedro Sola and makes him see that he must control himself, otherwise, 'they could run it'.

Linet Puente, who also works at 'Ventaneando' with Pati Chapoy, remember that Pedro Sola The phrases 'shock' him: “in another order of ideas”, he has even said that “it is such a Mamluk phrase.”

“I like to bother you so that they keep saying that they are going to kick you out of the program, because you call me a mamona,” says Linet Puente to Pedro Solawho takes his fellow journalist's comments in 'Ventaneando' with humor.

