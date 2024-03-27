Mazatlán.- In a vibrant duel and where they came from behind Venados Basketball (6-7) won 97-92 over the Frayles de Guasave (6-7)at the start of the series, played at the Lobo Dome.

Mazatlán had Gastón Essengue and Leroy Davis on the bench in front of the team, after the team's board announced the withdrawal of Fernando “Tulo” Rivero, as coach.

“Güero” Jeff Ledbetter debuted with Venados this season and was part of the starting five.

Actions

In the first quarter, Guasave managed to connect several three-point attempts, against a weak defense by the locals.

Alonzo Stafford led the team on offense. Michael Irvin Henry commanded the visitors' offense and penetrated several opportunities to score points. At the end of the first fourth the visit achieved the advantage with a score of 32-19, against a Mazatlán quintet unfocused in defense.

Toren Jones looked offensive in the second quarter, despite the fact that Venados got closer on the scoreboard and it was left to Jeff Ledbetter to take the ball a little more and was important, along with Robert Whitfield with his triples, for Venados will get closer by 53-49, with a partial score of 30-21 in favor of the locals.

For the third quarter, Venados even managed to tie the match, although Frayles took advantage of some opportunities to go ahead again, David Sloan who distributed the game well.

Alonzo Stafford, Jeff Ledbetter and Jorge Casillas They were key in the last quarter, in addition to a triple by Robert Whitifield that was valuable to take the lead, Frayles had the ball but was not forceful.

Featured

Stafford was the best scorer for Venados with 23followed by Ledbetter with 22. For Frayles, he stood out David Sloan with 26 and Torren Jones with 25