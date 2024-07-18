The sad news of the death of Tik Toker Tatjana Klingler is shared on several news portals, who was 23 years old, and it is noted that just a few months ago she had celebrated her wedding and was happy with her partner for the birth of their first child.
The Tik Toker Tatjana Klingler died on July 6th in a hospital in Germany giving birth to her baby, The Mirror reports that the young woman had complications during childbirth, suffering an embolism after amniotic fluid entered her bloodstream following the rupture of a membrane.
{{title}}
{{/main}}
In addition, it is announced that The Tik Toker had heart palpitations, a drop in blood pressure and difficulty breathing, a situation that further complicated his health.
The family of Tatjana Klingler She regrets announcing his death on social media and also shares that she was not able to see her baby: “Neither she nor her son had the opportunity to see, touch or smell each other even once in their lives.”
Regarding the baby, they report that this child was born in critical condition, but his health has been improving over the days. Tatjana Klingler had married her husband Thorsten just two months before giving birth.
Tatjana Klingler’s family asks for donations on social media to cover the baby’s medical expenses and are grateful for the support of the Tik Toker’s followers, who had excitedly shared photos of her pregnancy.
“Today, July 6, 2024, our son Joshua Herbert Klingler was born, but unfortunately his mother, my beloved wife, had to leave, she could not survive and it leaves a big hole in our hearts,” writes Thorsten, Tatjana Klingler’s widower, on social media.
Friends of Tatjana Klingler mourn her death on social media and send their condolences to her family, including her husband Thorsten.
I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist dates back to 1988, when I began to collaborate with Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández on an entertainment program. Then I joined Noroeste as a contributor in the entertainment section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later I joined the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a reporter for Social, Culture, and Entertainment; then I received the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Throughout my career I have interviewed great figures in the entertainment industry, including Joan Sebastian, Olga Breeskin, Yuri, Thalía, Lupita D’Alessio, Mijares, and Vicente Fernández. I have witnessed the artistic birth of other figures such as Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán and Ana Bárbara, whom I also interviewed in their musical beginnings. I have closely followed the career of groups such as Banda El Recodo, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, La Original Banda El Limón; I have also supported and interviewed Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Espinoza Paz, among others, from the beginning. Since the end of 2015, I have worked as a web reporter in the Entertainment section of Debate. I specialize in writing about Televisa, TV Azteca, particularly their reality shows, as well as about the careers of celebrities such as Lucero, Aracely Arámbula, Jenni Rivera, Lupita D’Alessio and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”.
Leave a Reply