The sad news of the death of Tik Toker Tatjana Klingler is shared on several news portals, who was 23 years old, and it is noted that just a few months ago she had celebrated her wedding and was happy with her partner for the birth of their first child.

The Tik Toker Tatjana Klingler died on July 6th in a hospital in Germany giving birth to her baby, The Mirror reports that the young woman had complications during childbirth, suffering an embolism after amniotic fluid entered her bloodstream following the rupture of a membrane.

In addition, it is announced that The Tik Toker had heart palpitations, a drop in blood pressure and difficulty breathing, a situation that further complicated his health.

The family of Tatjana Klingler She regrets announcing his death on social media and also shares that she was not able to see her baby: “Neither she nor her son had the opportunity to see, touch or smell each other even once in their lives.”

Regarding the baby, they report that this child was born in critical condition, but his health has been improving over the days. Tatjana Klingler had married her husband Thorsten just two months before giving birth.

Tatjana Klingler’s family asks for donations on social media to cover the baby’s medical expenses and are grateful for the support of the Tik Toker’s followers, who had excitedly shared photos of her pregnancy.

“Today, July 6, 2024, our son Joshua Herbert Klingler was born, but unfortunately his mother, my beloved wife, had to leave, she could not survive and it leaves a big hole in our hearts,” writes Thorsten, Tatjana Klingler’s widower, on social media.

Friends of Tatjana Klingler mourn her death on social media and send their condolences to her family, including her husband Thorsten.