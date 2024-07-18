Mexico City.- Former PRI presidents Dulce María Sauri and Enrique Ochoa are confident that the Electoral Court will stop the reforms to the PRI statutes, which would allow the reelection of Alejandro Moreno.

Both reported that in their interviews with magistrates Janine Otálora and Reyes Rodríguez they insisted that the main illegality of the reforms is that the law and even the party’s own statutes prohibit these changes during the electoral process, which would culminate with the qualification of the election and the integration of Congress.

Both agreed with Rodríguez’s plan for the PRI’s National Commission for Party Justice to resolve the challenges regarding the method and the call.

They argued that they went to court because in other cases the internal bodies take a long time to resolve, and now they would be given a deadline of July 22.

Aware that the Commission could rule against them, they assured that if this happens, they will immediately appeal to the Higher Court so that it can analyze the substance of the complaint.

“(By setting a deadline) we avoid the slow pace that has characterized this Party Justice Commission at this stage. We are aware that the party has not responded in a timely manner on other occasions and that therefore it will be up to the Court to decide,” said Ochoa.

Sauri said that he saw the two judges as “receptive” and reported that they had arranged meetings with Judge Felipe Fuentes and the president of the Court, Monica Soto.

“(We told them that) we are still in the electoral process when there is an express prohibition of leadership changes during this stage, but not only in the law, but also in our statutes there is this prohibition. It includes an article to allow the reelection of the current president of the National Committee, which is clearly an open and total illegality.

“It is a challenge to the electoral authorities, who are not even aware of the basic documents at the INE, and much less the Electoral Court, and we know that the reforms to the basic documents of the parties do not have any effect until they are published in the Official Gazette,” he warned.

The former PRI president stated that the documents had to be sent to the INE already, because the law speaks of 10 working days in the non-electoral period, and during the process, she recalled, every day is a working day, so the reforms should have been submitted today.

Both assured that they are confident that the judges will rule in accordance with the law and justice, since the PRI “is risking its life.”

“We are certain that the law is on our side and we are certain that the statutes are on our side,” he added.

Let ‘Alito’ say what he wants

After Moreno accused them of being cynical, including accusations of illegalities, Sauri said that the disqualifications of the national leader are a distraction, so that his stubbornness and obstinacy to remain ahead of the PRI cannot be seen.

“The others, honestly, are distracting and I’m not going to play that game. Let him say it, let him say it and let him say it until he gets tired.

“We will continue to fight for legality and justice to prevail and for the PRI to have a chance to survive,” said Sauri.

While Ochoa sent him another message: “As someone said this morning, little bottle of Jerez, everything I say will be the other way around.”