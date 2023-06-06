A video circulates on Twitter and goes viral, as it is clearly seen how Lucerito Mijares slaps his mother Bright Star. This occurs in the program ‘I fall laughing’, where both were guests.

Lucero, singer of hits like ‘Veleta’ and ‘Electricidad’, has an unexpected moment when her famous daughter Lucerito Mijares “slaps” her in the program ‘Me Caigo de Risa’.

In ‘Me Caigo de Risa’ no one is spared from jokes, challenges, double meanings and gambles, and in the case of Lucero and Lucerito Mijares, it was no exception.

What did Lucero do to Lucerito Mijares, because he smacks him tremendously? (VIDEO)

Faced with a challenge imposed by the production, Lucero was not saved and Lucerito Mijares had to slap him, because he “lost”, since they had to fill their mouths with water, then choose a card and the one who drew the lowest had to hit him. one slapping the other with a tortilla.

“Don’t stain the tortillazo, Lucerito took revenge, I think Lucero’s face was not expected,” comments a user on Twitter after seeing the aforementioned video.

Lucero and her daughter Lucero Mijares have attended several television programs together as guests, and the 18-year-old is preparing her debut in the staging ‘El Mago’, which will premiere soon in CDMX.

