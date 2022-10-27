Liverpool defeated its host Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena 3-0 in the fifth round of the Champions League in the first group competitions.

Klopp told BT Sports after the match: “We went through half an hour, faced a lot of pressure and defended strongly.”

He explained: “But this is okay. This is a match away from our stadium in the Champions League and we scored an exceptional goal – the goal scored by Mohamed Salah – and after that we controlled the match and controlled everything.”

And about Darwin Nunez, the German coach said: “Nunez played a good match and played with all his might, and I think we were taken out early to be substituted as well.”

Change the way you play

As for changing the method of playing to 4-4-2, the German coach said: “We had to change the method, we felt that this was appropriate instead of playing in a 4-3-3 method, we did not want Nunez to be on the wing, so we played differently.”

And about qualifying for the round of 16, Klopp concluded his speech: “This is a huge thing for the club and for us, which contributes to increasing our motivation, of course.”