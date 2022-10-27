President of Medellín, in controversy over gestures to Millonarios fans

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
President of the DIM; in controversy.
President of the DIM; in controversy.
El Poderoso won in Bogotá and qualified for the next phase of the League.
October 26, 2022, 11:43 PM
Medellin’s victory against Millonarios He left the fans of El Poderoso happy, who can already say that they are qualified for the home runs. However, in the midst of the euphoria, there was a gesture that was condemned on social networks.
At the end of the game, and in the midst of the anger of the local fans, from one of the boxes there were provocative gestures towards the blue fans.
It is neither more nor less than the president of Medellín himself, Daniel Osa, who was caught in several videos provoking local fans.
Ossa inappropriately blows kisses to the ambassador supporters who respond from the stands with shouts.
Two police officers ask the leader to leave.
