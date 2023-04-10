Mexico City. Tonight it was reported death of singer Julián Figueroason of the singer and actress Maribel Guardia and the late Mexican singer, Joan Sebastian.

The first reports indicate that Julián Figueroa’s body did not show signs of violence.

The body was found in the family home, in the Jardines del Pedregal sector, in Mexico City.

According to journalist Carlos Jiménez, the causes of death would have been a heart attack.

All this must be confirmed by the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office.

For his part, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante and the singer Julián Figueroa suffered from depression.

Julián Figueroa was the son of the singer and actress Maribel Guardia and the late Mexican singer, Joan Sebastian.