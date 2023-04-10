Big brother sees everything. Especially if you misbehave in traffic, you will now be required to have a monitoring box in your car.

Let’s face it: if the government wanted to, they could follow you everywhere. If it is not with tracking your mobile, then it is with the internet connection in your new car. Or with something else.

Privacy is therefore increasingly becoming an illusion, but the question is whether that is a bad thing. The new techniques come with many advantages, but we will not go into them now. What we do comment on is that a majority in the House of Representatives considers making a monitoring box mandatory if you go too far in traffic, a great idea.

Monitoring box in car

If you commit serious traffic violations, the judge can decide that a monitoring box will be installed in your car. Driving behavior is then monitored. Traffic bastards come in all shapes and sizes, but they often have one thing in common: they are tough. Then a monitoring box might be a good idea. If a traffic aso goes wrong again, it will come forward from the box. His or her driver’s license can then be confiscated immediately.

The plan comes from the Victim Support Fund, with the support of the Central Bureau for Driving Exams (CBR). knows RTL News to report. The director of Victim Support Ineke Sybesma says: “It is important to protect road users against this type of driver”. The aim is, of course, to reduce the number of road casualties.

Small group

Sybesma says that we are talking about a relatively small group of offenders who often go wrong again. The measure could prevent 150 deaths per year. That’s a lot of people that can be saved. Often it is not the traffic bastards who die, but innocent victims who were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The box is not ready for immediate use at this time. It is still being developed and the intention is to start a trial this summer. The system registers speed and traffic violations. After the test, it will be checked whether it will actually be introduced. It does get busy in your car with all kinds of tracking systems, but okay.

The road traffic law will have to be amended for this. So it will take some time, you don’t just change a law. Certainly not in the Netherlands.

