Giacomo Bocchio He gained popularity on Peruvian TV with his entry into the program “El gran chef: famous” as one of the judges who are in charge of testing and qualifying the dishes of certain characters from the national show. However, he had extensive experience in the gastronomic field before appearing on screens. Even, on one occasion, the renowned chef Gaston Acurio, one of the highest representatives of Peruvian food internationally, was able to taste his work. What opinion did you get?

What was Giacomo Bocchio’s first restaurant?

Although he now owns Porcus, a restaurant focused on food based on pork, this was not the first gastronomic business of chef Giacomo Bocchio. In an interview with Christian Rivero, the judge of ‘The Great Chef’ told what it was like to open his first place, where Gastón Acurio even came to prove his work.

“At that age I opened my first store in Lima. It was called Manifesto, I had it for almost five years. They nominated me for best restaurant, but I was a lousy businessman,” he said. This had to close because he did not take into account the cost of renting the venue and did not recover his investment.

Giacomo Bocchio has a YouTube channel. Photo: Composition LR/Latin/Broadcast

What did Gastón Acurio think of Giacomo Bocchio’s food?

In Youtube A video of the ‘Culinary Adventure’ program is circulating, published 11 years ago, of the meeting between Gaston Acurio and Giacomo Bocchio at the Manifesto restaurant. In said audiovisual material, the judge of ‘The Great Chef’ looks much younger and you can hear how he explained his cooking processes to the representative figure of our gastronomy, who ended up surrendering to the chef’s talent.

“It’s delicious”, “Great, they are one of those dishes that one could eat and not get cloyed. You can eat it and eat it. Very tasty”, “Great, I congratulate you”he said about some dishes made from anchovies.

Did Giacomo Bocchio venture into TV for the first time with ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Although Giacomo Bocchio He achieved great popularity thanks to ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, this is not the first time that the gastronomic expert has appeared on television. The chef himself told, in a recent interview with The Republic who, 10 years ago, ventured on the small screen up to two times.

“Years ago, in 2013, I think, I had an Italian cooking program with Carolina León, which was on the Fusión channel. It’s called Cocina Nostra. And at another time I also had a program called Omnívoro, on Alacocina TV, but it was a very short thing, that I felt that I was recording from time to time. This (‘The great chef: celebrities’) is something else, “commented the cooking expert.

Giacomo Bocchio continues as a judge in the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. PHOTO: Composition LR/Instagram Giacomo Bocchio

In which exclusive restaurants did Giacomo Bocchio work?

When Giacomo Bocchio was very young, still a cooking student, his first experience working in the gastronomic field was in the restaurant The Nautical Roselocated in Miraflores.

After passing through the Peruvian restaurant, he did an internship at The Ritz-Carlton Naples in Florida, in the U.S. In addition, he gained experience in the Celler de Can Roca of Spain, a place that has 3 Michelin stars and where he polished his culinary techniques. In the same way, he was part of the team of DOM, owned by Brazilian chef Alex Atala.

Thus, after all the learning he obtained, he decided to open Manifest, his first restaurant, with which he was able to be recognized in 2011 as a revelation chef. Later, he inaugurated Porcuslocal food that specializes in pork.

Giacomo Bocchio and his experience in gastronomy. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Giacomo Bocchio/Broadcast

What did Giacomo Bocchio hate about his career?

During the interview with Cristian Rivero for his YouTube channel, Giacomo Bocchio he was consulted for some difficult moment of his stage as an apprentice. Given this, the chef of Tacna origin replied that he had to put up with a chef who in his opinion was unbearable, but a genius at what he did.

“To put up with a chef who was a jerk to me, but who was a culinary genius and still is. He’s a great cook, but for six months he called me ‘Yakimo’; he didn’t call me Giacomo, he didn’t want to call me Giacomo, he wanted to call me ‘Yakimo’. And this leg, with me, was no gentleman, right? Once he threw a pot of risotto at me,” he commented. Bocchio.

What did Giacomo Bocchio say about the parody they do about him in ‘JB en ATV’?

In a recent interview with Carlos Vilchez For his YouTube channel, Giacomo Bocchio was asked about the imitation of ‘JB on ATV’ to ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and about the characterization of Danny Rosales as him. “How do we do with the ñanga?” commented the friend of Jorge Benavides when referring to the comedian actor’s nose.

“But I’m also a ñangón,” replied the chef between laughs. “But does it fit you… do you feel that something is missing from the imitation?” Carlos asked. “No. I did like it, but I find it funny when he says: ‘The water has to talk to the kettle’, I don’t know, I saw that with my parents and I really laughed to death”revealed.

Does Giacomo Bocchio get upset when they call him ‘Pimpollo’?

For much of the second season of “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities,” Giacomo Bocchio He was linked by the followers of the program with Katia Palma, who, true to her style, joked that she was in love with the cook. The actress even came to give her the nickname of ‘Sapling’ and so he called it in several editions of the contest.

However, the reality judge seems not to be entirely happy with this nickname. In an interview with Infobae, the businessman also pointed out that he does not take a bad view of the name, but that he prefers to be called by his name and surname anyway.

“I don’t love it, it doesn’t bother me. But I like to be called by my name. I like my first and last name.” accurate.