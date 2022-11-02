Rihanna is going to return to the stage in the most unexpected way possible. A few weeks ago, the singer who has been away from the spotlight for more than five years published an image on her social networks to announce that she was going to be the protagonist of the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show. The final game of the Super Bowl is known as the Super Bowl. championship of the National Football League (NFL), the main championship of American professional football in the United States.

Neither Britney Spears nor Taylor Swift, the person in charge of animating the most spectacular half-time on the planet will be Rihanna. The interpreter of great songs like ‘Umbrella’, ‘California King Bed’, ‘Diamonds’ or ‘Stay’ has been away from the stage for years, but it is already known that she will return in one of the most spectacular events that can be enjoyed in a sporting event. The singer will have 14 minutes to perform in front of the more than 60,000 attendees who will attend the next NFL final.

When is the Super Bowl 2023



The 2023 Super Bowl final will be held on February 12 of that year at State Farm Stadium in Gidale, Arizona. It is still early to know all the details of this massive event. At the moment, it is known that the usual schedule will be respected, 5:00 p.m. local time (in Spain it will already be the morning of Monday the 13th).

The National Football League (NFL) of the USA revealed that Rihanna will be in charge of starring in this well-known show. The singer also posted a picture confirming her attendance at the Super Bowl halftime show. It has not yet been confirmed if other singers will accompany Rihanna during the performance.

Everything indicates that the singer from the Bahamas will take advantage of this opportunity to present her new musical project to the whole world, seven years after the publication of her last album, ‘Anti’. As other artists such as Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Shakira, Jennifer López or Katy Pery have already done, Rihanna will become part of the history of the Super Bowl after performing in the halftime show of this event.

The artist was already invited to sing in the 2019 NFL final, but rejected the proposal in protest at the sanctions that were being imposed on black players who knelt when their country’s anthem played to show rejection of violence. towards your community. This time Rihanna has accepted the invitation and she will soon have to start preparing this great show for her viewers.