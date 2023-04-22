Already in November, the Juventus director had resigned his mandate at the same time as the exit of the outgoing board of directors, rejected due to the trust of old and new managers. The nodes: the stakes on the activity in the field and on the market, the contract until 2024 and the possibility of relocation

Federico Cherubini remains inhibited from football activities for sixteen months. His complaint against the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal was deemed inadmissible by the Coni Guarantee College: while waiting to know the reasons, it is right to ask what the future of the Juventus manager might be. Two and a half years ago (the promotion dates back to October 2020) he was promoted to the role of sports director of the first team and with the departure of Fabio Paratici in the summer of 2021 he became the first managerial reference in the sports area. The inhibition instead forced the club to review the sector since last January, adding the figure of Francesco Calvo.

Being inhibited, Cherubini cannot carry out direct activity on the pitch or in the transfer market. This means that he could not represent the club in pre- and post-match interviews (as Calvo does now and Arrivabene did before) or by signing a contract with a player nor actively conducting negotiations for any operation: the prosecutors who visited Continassa in recent months, in fact, they have met Giovanni Manna (head of Next Gen and appointed by the new management to lend a hand on the transfer market in the first team) and Francesco Calvo. The rest is obviously free to manage: so much so that in recent months he has regularly followed the away team, as well as always being present at the Continassa during training, and remains a point of reference for various organizational aspects of the club, also because he is the main creator of the project that in this historic moment is granting the greatest benefits in terms of value and planning to the club: that is, the second team.

Cherubini, strongly desired in black and white by Marotta in 2012, was also the manager of the youth sector for a few years and subsequently also the creator of another project – the Club15 – which gave Juventus the opportunity to build a network of solid relationships with various mid-level clubs from all European countries: reports on potentially valid players for a top club, market operations and also the exchange of good practices on the management of certain dynamics within the corporate structure have arisen from this. The manager from Foligno, a company man now rooted in Turin and with full Juventus training, could simply be relocated with a more organizational role and less linked to market-related aspects, a bit as was already foreseen last autumn. In his latest renewal, in the summer of 2021, Cherubini signed a contract until 2024 (like all the other managers in the sports area) with more political than technical ambitions: in short, for him, he imagined more of a general manager role.

It is possible that the current sporting director of Juventus will now decide to take a step back, handing in his resignation, as Fabio Paratici has already done at Tottenham. Farewell to June seems the most probable solution, perhaps with an agreement that also provides for a severance pay. Last November, faced with the resignation of the entire outgoing board of directors, Cherubini too had placed his office in the hands of the club, as a matter of principle and ties with the former president Agnelli and with all the other outgoing managers with whom he worked for many years: in that case the resignation was rejected immediately. In any case, Cherubini is a professional who has always made himself available to the club in recent years and has never had the need to be on the front line, he enjoys the esteem of everyone in the club: old and new managers. He is among the main Juve men who, by doing, trying to anticipate the future, have allowed the club to return to the top internationally.

