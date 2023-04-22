He was the son of the nephew of Lino Banfi’s wife. Amanuel took his own life at the age of 18, by jumping from the seventh floor

Serious mourning for the family of Lino Banfi. The actor lost his great-grandson Amanuel. The young man took his own life, he threw himself from the seventh floor of a building in Vimodrone, a municipality in the province of Milan.

The news of the sad story was made known by Lino Banfi’s daughter. Rosanna he wanted to greet his cousin with a long post on his social profile. Parting words they have moved everyone.

The long post of Lino Banfi’s daughter

Dear mum, today is your birthday but luckily you are not here. You didn’t have to witness the excruciating pain of your beloved brother Nicola for the terrible tragedy that struck his family. Do you remember Amanuel, that beautiful baby you held in your arms in so many photos I saw in his house? Well he, he himself, at the age of 18 decided to leave for ‘the journey of no return’ leaving his parents and all of us stunned to ask ourselves why. Luckily you’re not here, it would have been too much for you and your sensitivity. Mom, keep him in your arms like then and watch over all the defenseless kids that this society of ours has produced by forgetting about their fragile souls. Mom it’s not right, she’s not in the nature of things. I’m not a believer but I wish there was a God able to help this family. I miss you. ❤️

She turned to her mom, who is waiting for that boy in the sky, to hold him in a big hug. The cause that led an 18-year-old boy to decide to take his own life by jumping from the seventh floor of a building has not been disclosed. Amanuel was the adopted nephew of the brother of Lino Banfi’s missing wife.

After the long post on social media, there are numerous i messages of affection that the actor’s family is receiving right now.

A life cut short at just 18, a disappearance that left a unfillable void in the heart of his family. The memory of Amanuel will continue to live within them.

The disappearance of the actor’s wife

Lucia, Lino Banfi’s wife, passed away last February. She had Alzheimer’s and the doctors, in the last few days, have discovered a brain tumor. The actor himself confessed to having prayed to the Lord to take it with you. He couldn’t take it anymore to see her suffer like that.