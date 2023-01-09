They are back. The 2023 Golden Globes Awards will be held after being off the air for two years due to a series of controversies related to the low representation of the nominees and some alleged arrangements in the delivery of statuettes. Despite this, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will celebrate the 80th edition of its award that rewards the best of cinema and television during the last year. In 2022, streaming platforms have gotten several nominations.

When to watch the Golden Globes 2023?

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the Golden Globes will be delivered in the United States. This year, the film “The B¿banshees of inisherin” leads the nominations with eight recognition categories.

Where to watch the Golden Globes 2023 LIVE?

The event It will be broadcast through the TNT signal for all of Latin America. In Movistar, TNT is channel 102 and with Claro it is channel 22. In DirecTV, TNT can be seen on channel 502.

What time to see the ceremony?

The Golden Globes usually put together the ‘preview’ before the Oscars, giving clues as to which movies and series will lead the awards season. See the transmission schedules for all countries below:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Honduras: 7:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: 7:00 p.m.

El Salvador: 7:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Panama: 8.00 pm

Cuba: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Brazil: 10.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Wednesday, January 11)

Nominees for the Golden Globes 2023

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology or Television Movie:

“Blackbird”

“Dahmer”

“The dropout”

Pam and Tommy

“The white lotus: Sicily”.

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie Made for Television:

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the banner of heaven”

Evan Peters, “Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy.”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie Made for Television:

F. Murray Abraham, “The white lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy.”

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie Made for Television:

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Abandoned”.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie Made for Television:

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the banner of heaven”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The white lotus”.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Abbott Elementary

“The bear”

“Hacks”

“Only murders in the building”

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only murders in the building”

Martin Short, “Only murders in the building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Fifth Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The flight attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only murders in the building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Best Film – Non-English Language:

“RRR” (Indian)

“All quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to leave” (South Korea).

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Dramatic Comedy Television Series:

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary.”

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Dramatic Comedy Television Series:

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”.

Best animated film:

“Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro

“Marcel the shell with shoes on”

“Puss in boots: the last wish”

“Turning network”.

Best Original Score – Film:

Alexandre Desplat, “Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Best Screenplay: Movie:

Todd Field, “Tár”

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking.”

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Jeff Bridger, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance.”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy:

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass onion: a Knives out mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The menu”.

Best film:

“Avatar: the path of water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

Best Film Director:

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Water Path”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything everywhere at the same time”

Baz Luhrman, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”

Best Television Series – Drama:

“Better call Saul”

“The crown”

“House of the dragon”

“Ozarks”

“Severance”.

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie:

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything everywhere at the same time”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She said.”

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie:

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barr Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything everywhere at the same time”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse.”

Best Original Song – Movie:

“Carolina”, Taylor Swift (“Where the cawdads sing”)

“Ciao papa”, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro)

“Hold my hand”, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top gun: Maverick”)

“Lift me up”, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda forever”)

“Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”).

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Film:

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything everywhere all at once”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse.”

Best Actress in a Dramatic Motion Picture:

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best Actor in a Dramatic Motion Picture:

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy:

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything everywhere all at once”

“Glass onion: a Knives out mystery”

“Triangle of sadness”.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy:

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass onion: a Knives out mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The menu”.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy: