After sharing the table with Alex Belli and Delia Duran, Soleil Sorge ends up in the crosshairs of controversy

Without any shadow of a doubt Sun rises is one of the most talked about and popular television personalities in the world of Italian television. Over the past few days, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP she spent a few days in Egypt where she enjoyed a dinner with Alex Belli and Delia Duran. In light of this, numerous controversies have emerged on the web. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Although it has been a long time since curious events which made them protagonists inside the most spied on house in Italy, Soleil Sorge, Alex Belli and Delia Duran they keep making noise on social media. This time it was one that made the ex Vipponi end up in the center of the gossip photo published by the influencer Tessa who portrays them at dinner together.

The former suitor of Men and womenthe Venezuelan actor and model traveled to Sharm El Sheikh to support work commitments. From the moment they found themselves in the same place, all three had no problem sharing one dinner together.

This was demonstrated by the selfies published by the stressed influencer on her social account. In the image in question, Soleil appears sitting in front of Alex Belli and Delia Duran. Needless to say the post went around the web in just a few hours and there were many users who could not help but raise controversy.

Many people have accused the former contestants of the Big Brother VIP to have pretended hatred just to get more visibility. In fact, on the occasion of ainterview issued to very trueSoleil had declared that he had put a definitive point to the report with the couple. However, now the reality seems to be different.