Deysi Araujo, known within Peruvian entertainment, has managed to remain current. Her career has always been accompanied by media attention, becoming the focus of various entertainment media covers. It stands out for its constant effort to improve itself, which is evident in its housing transition from San Juan de Lurigancho to a new apartment in San Isidro. Recently, Araujo has attracted attention by revealing a little-known aspect of his life: his academic training in a university degree, surprising many with this revelation.

What career did Deysi Araujo study?

On her social networks, for the first time, Deysi Araujo shared content referring to a facet with which she has not been seen related on television and entertainment programs. In a video published on TikTok, the former star was excited when she arrived at one of her classes.

“Hello, my beautiful people, how are you? I'm getting to class. I'm going to do a complete blood cleanup on her because we're going to give her a serum. We're already getting to class, we came in a little late, but today It's time for the course exam. There are my classmates.“he said in his video.

After some doubts from his followers, responded that he studied medicine and that “now he is taking some specialization courses“. In addition, he explained that his branch is focused on “everything that has to do with beauty”, such as the application of “plasma and vitamin C.”

Deysi Araujo answers questions from her fans. Photo: TikTok/Deysi Araujo

Why did Deysi Araujo keep her studies private?

Some users on social networks were surprised by this unknown stage of Deysi Araujo, since they only used to see her on entertainment programs, in which she appeared in reports about her personal life or other conflicts.

Deysi Araujo interacted on social networks. Photo: TikTok/Deysi Araujo

For this reason, she decided to be honest and explain why she did not talk about this issue openly: “I study all the time in parallel with my work. The difference is that before I never published anything at all, because I considered that (about) my personal life, no one has to know the day-to-day life of (my) things. Today I think differently”.

What does Deysi Araujo's expensive apartment look like?

Deysi Araujo He moved from the San Juan de Lurigancho district to establish residence in a newly acquired apartment located in San Isidro. The exvedette took a guided tour of the chambers of 'Magaly TV, the firm' through the different areas of their new home, highlighting in the shared images the notable spaciousness of the entire the property that would cost close to $300,000.

The kitchen, as well as the main room, which has a large closet and an en-suite bathroom equipped with a tub. Likewise, he highlighted the exclusive view that his apartment offers towards the skies of the Lima district, underlining the added value of his new property.